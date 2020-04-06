Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $272.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $189.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,167,916. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

