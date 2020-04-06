Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eisai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Eisai has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

