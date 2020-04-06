Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EKSO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.84.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $38.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

