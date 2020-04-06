Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.