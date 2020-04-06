Elis’ (ELSSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Elis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elis in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elis in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ELSSF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Elis has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

