ElringKlinger’s (ZIL2) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €4.05 ($4.71).

ZIL2 opened at €4.04 ($4.70) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.75. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a twelve month high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $255.97 million and a P/E ratio of -56.11.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

