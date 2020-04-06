Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS EMLZF opened at $930.00 on Thursday.

About Emmi

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland. The company focuses on fresh products, such as lifestyle, convenience, and health products. Its dairy products comprise milk and milk drinks, yoghurt, cream, butter, curd, and cheese products, as well as fondue and raclette products.

