Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,767. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

