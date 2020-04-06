Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Encision stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.37. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

