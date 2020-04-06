Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energous by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

