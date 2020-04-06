Engie’s (ENGIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Engie from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Engie from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ENGIY opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

