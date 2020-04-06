Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

