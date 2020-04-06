Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Esquire Financial from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 12,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,323. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.