Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,792. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $4,185,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

