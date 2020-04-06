Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 73.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 169.8% higher against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinTiger. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $118,423.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, DDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

