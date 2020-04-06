EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDRY. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EuroDry has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.26.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.