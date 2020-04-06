Everus Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $24.68 and $18.94. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.04707706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009952 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,852 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

