Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Evolus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 10,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.13. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 36.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

