EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

