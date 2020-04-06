Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Lowered to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.