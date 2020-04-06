Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

XOM traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $40.07. 17,774,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

