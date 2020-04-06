Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Centre Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.07.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.47. 12,343,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

