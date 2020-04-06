Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:SFUN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Fang has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

