Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

