Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.17. 26,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $799,751,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

