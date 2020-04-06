FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FFDF opened at $56.00 on Thursday. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

