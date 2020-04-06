Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Fifth Street Asset Management stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.