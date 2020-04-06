Financial Contrast: SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) vs. The Competition

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2541 9499 13015 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 238.41%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 116.33%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -27.21% -2.15% 2.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.36 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.73 billion $456.42 million 5.32

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S competitors beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.