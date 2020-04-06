Financial Review: Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Alexander’s (NASDAQ:ALX)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 7.62 $46.36 million $1.36 9.59 Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.00 $60.08 million $19.47 13.66

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Caretrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 28.37% 5.12% 3.04% Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69%

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

