Financial Review: HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) vs. Colliers International Group (OTCMKTS:CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.62 $102.90 million $2.57 18.46 HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.13 billion 7.88 $787.75 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Colliers International Group pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colliers International Group beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

