First Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

FNLC stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

FNLC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Mark N. Rosborough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

