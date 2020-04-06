First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $88.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

