Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSE:FFC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 174,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,580. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

