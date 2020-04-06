FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $606,931.02 and $558.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

