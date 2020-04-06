Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on F. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 49,917,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,293,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

