Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

