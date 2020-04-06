Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069,640 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29,337.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IEF traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $121.52. 55,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,497. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

