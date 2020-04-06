Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 247,454 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,454 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TLT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. 359,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,245,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.