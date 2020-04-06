Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Iqvia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.66. 663,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

