Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,699 TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

TTAC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,137 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

