Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $19.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

