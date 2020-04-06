Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 157.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.28. 5,299,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

