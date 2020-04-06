Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for approximately 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mercury General by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MCY traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 13,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,043. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.