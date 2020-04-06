Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $15.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.36. The company had a trading volume of 704,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

