Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,808 shares during the quarter. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0152 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

