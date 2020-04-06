Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.17. 12,487,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Facebook from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.07.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

