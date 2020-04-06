Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 685.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. 397,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

