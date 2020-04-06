Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

CarMax stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

