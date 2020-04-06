Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $14.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.00. 2,871,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

