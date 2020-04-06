Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock valued at $141,144,223 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $61.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,159.79. The company had a trading volume of 122,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,286.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

